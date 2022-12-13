Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) & InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Financial Comparison

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -81.06% -55.85% InnovAge -3.92% -6.79% -4.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 3.60 -$43.63 million N/A N/A InnovAge $698.64 million 1.40 -$6.52 million ($0.20) -36.15

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Reunion Neuroscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reunion Neuroscience and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 InnovAge 1 4 0 0 1.80

Reunion Neuroscience presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 358.33%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $6.65, indicating a potential downside of 8.02%. Given Reunion Neuroscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reunion Neuroscience is more favorable than InnovAge.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. As of June 30, 2022, it served approximately 6,650 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

