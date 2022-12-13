Reviewing Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

OMNIQ has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -11.50% -814.80% -16.13% Simulations Plus 23.24% 7.36% 6.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OMNIQ and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $63.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.29%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and Simulations Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.47 -$13.36 million ($1.64) -2.99 Simulations Plus $53.91 million 14.77 $12.48 million $0.61 64.31

Simulations Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OMNIQ. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats OMNIQ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems toxicology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; IPFsym; and MITOsym. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

