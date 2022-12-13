Reviewing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.49 billion 2.82 $1.28 billion $7.80 12.40 ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.72 $2.17 billion $1.22 5.54

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworks Solutions. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

74.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 23.25% 31.00% 19.02% ASE Technology 11.67% 27.84% 11.01%

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Skyworks Solutions and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 8 12 0 2.52 ASE Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $115.45, indicating a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASE Technology pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and ASE Technology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ASE Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats ASE Technology on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for the usage in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. The company also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, it offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, the company provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, it develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

