Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rexel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RXEEY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306. Rexel has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rexel from €18.79 ($19.78) to €20.00 ($21.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rexel from €20.30 ($21.37) to €18.30 ($19.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rexel from €23.30 ($24.53) to €26.50 ($27.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rexel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

