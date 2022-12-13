Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 20.8 %

Shares of RGTIW stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 208,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 47.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,395,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 447,037 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 48.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 516,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

