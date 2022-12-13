RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $40.48. RingCentral shares last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 14,275 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
