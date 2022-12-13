Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,000 by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,000 ($61.34) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($71.16) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,334.62 ($65.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 68 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,747 ($70.51). 2,267,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,149.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,048.78. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market cap of £93.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($68.35), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($339,276.70).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.