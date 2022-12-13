Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $39.78 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,369,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,773 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $226,632.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $226,632.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $2,288,861.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,309. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

