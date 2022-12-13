Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $45.94 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 64,003 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

