Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,839 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Watsco worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $266.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.33. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.