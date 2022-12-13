Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 43,313 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,313 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.88% of PROS worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of PROS by 729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $37.38.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

PROS Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.