Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 452,381 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452,381 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of GoDaddy worth $35,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,429.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $37,165,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,478 shares of company stock worth $488,911. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

