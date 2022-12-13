RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE OPP opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

