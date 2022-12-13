RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

