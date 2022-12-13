Riverstone Holdings LLC Has $1.60 Billion Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,999,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares during the quarter. Enviva comprises 67.5% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverstone Holdings LLC owned 42.00% of Enviva worth $1,602,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVA. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

Enviva Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.