Robert W. Baird Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $46.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 939,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,707. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Terex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Terex by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Terex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Terex by 37.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 12.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 157,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

