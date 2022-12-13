Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.28 and last traded at $31.56. 258,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,467,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Roblox Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,829,418. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

