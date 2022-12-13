Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $297.00 at Citigroup

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $297.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.56.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $264.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,341. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

