Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Jonathan Davis Buys 49 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis bought 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($183.95).

Rotork Stock Up 2.1 %

LON:ROR traded up GBX 6.57 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 313.17 ($3.84). 1,948,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,767. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,406.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.20 ($4.60). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 367.50 ($4.51).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

