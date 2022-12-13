Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. Rotork has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

