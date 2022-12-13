Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Target Price to $60.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

DCO stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $3,321,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $2,905,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $2,689,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

