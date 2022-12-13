Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of MercadoLibre worth $81,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 77,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $880.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $898.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.04. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

