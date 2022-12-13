Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,790,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,508 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Suncor Energy worth $203,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

