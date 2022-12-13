Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57,732 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $112,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $327.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day moving average of $295.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.28.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

