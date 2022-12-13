Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $56,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in American Tower by 188.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

