S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 163 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in onsemi were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

onsemi Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.