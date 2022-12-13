S. R. Schill & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $464.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

