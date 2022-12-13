S. R. Schill & Associates Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,896,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 66,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.00.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.173 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

