S. R. Schill & Associates Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

