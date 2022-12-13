S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $352,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mattel by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,690,000 after buying an additional 2,170,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,924,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

