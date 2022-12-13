S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New $126,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile



Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

