Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 0.7 %

SB opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.49 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 57.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.