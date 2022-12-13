Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,624,100 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 23,961,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,018.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

