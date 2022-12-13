Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,624,100 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 23,961,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,018.5 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.
Saipem Company Profile
