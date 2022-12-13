Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,322,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7,803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $270.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

