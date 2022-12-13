Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

