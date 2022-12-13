Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Savills stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Savills has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

