Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.90.

NYSE SAIC opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after buying an additional 636,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

