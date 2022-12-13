Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the November 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
SRCRF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. Scorpio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About Scorpio Gold
