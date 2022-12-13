Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the November 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

SRCRF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. Scorpio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

