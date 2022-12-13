SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Insider Christopher Knowles Purchases 17,000 Shares

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) insider Christopher Knowles acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £17,510 ($21,482.03).

Christopher Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Christopher Knowles purchased 10,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($12,513.80).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

LON SEIT opened at GBX 102 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.39. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.90 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.60 ($1.54).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.17%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

