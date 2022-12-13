SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Insider Christopher Knowles Purchases 17,000 Shares

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEITGet Rating) insider Christopher Knowles acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £17,510 ($21,482.03).

Christopher Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 3rd, Christopher Knowles purchased 10,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($12,513.80).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

LON SEIT opened at GBX 102 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.39. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.90 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.60 ($1.54).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.17%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

