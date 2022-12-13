Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $2,143,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

