Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New $804,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.37.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.80 and a 200-day moving average of $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

