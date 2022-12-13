Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

