Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

