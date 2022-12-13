SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in November

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SHIMAMURA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a 14,600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

SHIMAMURA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHAOF remained flat at 83.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of 83.49 and a 1-year high of 83.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 83.49.

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

