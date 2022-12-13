Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 168.3% in November

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shimano Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SMNNY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 99,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,336. Shimano has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

