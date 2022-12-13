Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 363.7% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.1 %

SGIOY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 258,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,517. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.