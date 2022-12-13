Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shiseido Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About Shiseido

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

