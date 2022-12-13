Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $59.57.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
