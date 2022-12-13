Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Declines By 69.0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 19,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

