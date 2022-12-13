Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Decreases By 94.2%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the November 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $61.55.
About Brunello Cucinelli
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCF)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.