Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Decreases By 94.2%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the November 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

