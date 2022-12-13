Short Interest in China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Declines By 93.4%

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,709,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Infrastructure Construction Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of CHNC traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,938,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,875,167. China Infrastructure Construction has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About China Infrastructure Construction

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. provides educational systems that focuses on medical cannabis in the United States and Latin America, and worldwide through online education. The company offers services in the therapeutic areas of clinical trials; and relating to sleep disorders, including resulting infertility, through its fertility and sleep center in Houston, Texas.

